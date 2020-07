Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

FULLY FURNISHED & Minutes to Arts District & Uptown in a gated community. Fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops. Kitchen is open to the dining room and den with hardwood floors through out the first floor. Den includes flat screen TV and tasteful furnishings. Second floor master includes desk area and full bath. This unit has been freshly updated with paint, carpet and furnishings. Internet, gas, water is included in rental.