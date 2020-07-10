10323 Rocky Hollow Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Absolutely gorgeous and spacious 3 bedroom in La Porte! Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. High ceiling living room with a fireplace and a wet bar makes the perfect hangout with family. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. The other rooms are a Romeo and Juliet and both have closets. Long drive way for plenty of parking space and garage for covered parking. big beautiful backyard for another family gathering area with a covered patio.