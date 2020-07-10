Absolutely gorgeous and spacious 3 bedroom in La Porte! Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. High ceiling living room with a fireplace and a wet bar makes the perfect hangout with family. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. The other rooms are a Romeo and Juliet and both have closets. Long drive way for plenty of parking space and garage for covered parking. big beautiful backyard for another family gathering area with a covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10323 Rocky Hollow Road have any available units?
10323 Rocky Hollow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
What amenities does 10323 Rocky Hollow Road have?
Some of 10323 Rocky Hollow Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10323 Rocky Hollow Road currently offering any rent specials?
10323 Rocky Hollow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.