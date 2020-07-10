All apartments in La Porte
Last updated March 4 2020 at 10:17 PM

10323 Rocky Hollow Road

10323 Rocky Hollow Road · No Longer Available
Location

10323 Rocky Hollow Road, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely gorgeous and spacious 3 bedroom in La Porte! Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. High ceiling living room with a fireplace and a wet bar makes the perfect hangout with family. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. The other rooms are a Romeo and Juliet and both have closets. Long drive way for plenty of parking space and garage for covered parking. big beautiful backyard for another family gathering area with a covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10323 Rocky Hollow Road have any available units?
10323 Rocky Hollow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
What amenities does 10323 Rocky Hollow Road have?
Some of 10323 Rocky Hollow Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10323 Rocky Hollow Road currently offering any rent specials?
10323 Rocky Hollow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10323 Rocky Hollow Road pet-friendly?
No, 10323 Rocky Hollow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Porte.
Does 10323 Rocky Hollow Road offer parking?
Yes, 10323 Rocky Hollow Road offers parking.
Does 10323 Rocky Hollow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10323 Rocky Hollow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10323 Rocky Hollow Road have a pool?
Yes, 10323 Rocky Hollow Road has a pool.
Does 10323 Rocky Hollow Road have accessible units?
No, 10323 Rocky Hollow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10323 Rocky Hollow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10323 Rocky Hollow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10323 Rocky Hollow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10323 Rocky Hollow Road does not have units with air conditioning.

