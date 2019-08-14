212 Collett Sublett Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully completely renovated 4, 3.5 with new flooring, lighting, and exterior. Added on deck to the back of home. Also, has an open patio for multiple outdoor spaces. Large detached garage steps away from the rear entrance. This home is located minutes from 3 highways 820, 20, and 287. There are multiple spaces for extra storage as well as extra space above the garage. There is an automatic irrigation system that senses when it is raining to not water. Come take a look at this gorgeous house!