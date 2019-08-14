All apartments in Kennedale
Find more places like 212 Collett Sublett Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennedale, TX
/
212 Collett Sublett Road
Last updated August 14 2019 at 6:32 PM

212 Collett Sublett Road

212 Collett Sublett Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

212 Collett Sublett Road, Kennedale, TX 76060

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully completely renovated 4, 3.5 with new flooring, lighting, and exterior. Added on deck to the back of home. Also, has an open patio for multiple outdoor spaces. Large detached garage steps away from the rear entrance. This home is located minutes from 3 highways 820, 20, and 287. There are multiple spaces for extra storage as well as extra space above the garage. There is an automatic irrigation system that senses when it is raining to not water. Come take a look at this gorgeous house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Collett Sublett Road have any available units?
212 Collett Sublett Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
What amenities does 212 Collett Sublett Road have?
Some of 212 Collett Sublett Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Collett Sublett Road currently offering any rent specials?
212 Collett Sublett Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Collett Sublett Road pet-friendly?
No, 212 Collett Sublett Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennedale.
Does 212 Collett Sublett Road offer parking?
Yes, 212 Collett Sublett Road offers parking.
Does 212 Collett Sublett Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Collett Sublett Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Collett Sublett Road have a pool?
No, 212 Collett Sublett Road does not have a pool.
Does 212 Collett Sublett Road have accessible units?
No, 212 Collett Sublett Road does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Collett Sublett Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Collett Sublett Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Collett Sublett Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Collett Sublett Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXMidlothian, TXHurst, TX
North Richland Hills, TXBenbrook, TXCedar Hill, TXSaginaw, TXWestworth Village, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXKeller, TXDuncanville, TXSouthlake, TXWaxahachie, TXDeSoto, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District