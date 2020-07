Amenities

Two bedroom, two bath half duplex in quiet neighborhood near 287 and I-20. Convenient to Arlington, Fort Worth, and Mansfield. Unit has new paint and flooring, new dishwasher, new bathroom vanities, toilets, and light fixtures. A maximum of 2 pets is allowed - cats and small dogs only. No pet deposit, but tenant must pay $10 per month extra per pet. No barking dogs. Two parking spaces on property.