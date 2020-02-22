1128 Fawn Meadow Trail

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful and spacious home has beautiful wood flooring though out the whole house. It is conveniently located right in the middle of the fastest growing area. It is located in the middle of Mansfield and Arlington. Access to HWY 287 is 2 minutes. House is located within walking distance of Kennedale high school. Hurry-This is a must see home