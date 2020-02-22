This beautiful and spacious home has beautiful wood flooring though out the whole house. It is conveniently located right in the middle of the fastest growing area. It is located in the middle of Mansfield and Arlington. Access to HWY 287 is 2 minutes. House is located within walking distance of Kennedale high school. Hurry-This is a must see home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1128 Fawn Meadow Trail have any available units?
1128 Fawn Meadow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
What amenities does 1128 Fawn Meadow Trail have?
Some of 1128 Fawn Meadow Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Fawn Meadow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Fawn Meadow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.