109 Peachtree Ct - C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

COMING SOON!!!!! Home has started renovation and coming soon!!!!! Mid July is projected date for tours. Nicely updated 2 story unit available in Kennedale!

Features vaulted ceilings, Wood vinyl flooring, wood burning fireplace in the living area and a small fenced courtyard. Galley kitchen features Oak cabinets, butcher block laminate countertops and an appliance package including a Range, vent a hood, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Master is downstairs and the other 2 bedrooms are upstairs. Home offers full size washer and dryer connections off the kitchen. Relax at your new residence as your Lawn care is included in the rent.



Driving Directions: 1-20 Go south on Little Rd to Kennedale Sublett Rd, turn right, then right on Oakwood and left on Peachtree.



Housing vouchers accepted. Total household income must be at least 3x rent (or current voucher). No felonies/evictions for 10 years. Inquire today!