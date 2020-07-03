All apartments in Kennedale
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:16 AM

109 Peachtree Ct - C

109 Peachtree Ct · No Longer Available
Location

109 Peachtree Ct, Kennedale, TX 76060

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
COMING SOON!!!!! Home has started renovation and coming soon!!!!! Mid July is projected date for tours. Nicely updated 2 story unit available in Kennedale!
Features vaulted ceilings, Wood vinyl flooring, wood burning fireplace in the living area and a small fenced courtyard. Galley kitchen features Oak cabinets, butcher block laminate countertops and an appliance package including a Range, vent a hood, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Master is downstairs and the other 2 bedrooms are upstairs. Home offers full size washer and dryer connections off the kitchen. Relax at your new residence as your Lawn care is included in the rent.

Driving Directions: 1-20 Go south on Little Rd to Kennedale Sublett Rd, turn right, then right on Oakwood and left on Peachtree.

Housing vouchers accepted. Total household income must be at least 3x rent (or current voucher). No felonies/evictions for 10 years. Inquire today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Peachtree Ct - C have any available units?
109 Peachtree Ct - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
What amenities does 109 Peachtree Ct - C have?
Some of 109 Peachtree Ct - C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Peachtree Ct - C currently offering any rent specials?
109 Peachtree Ct - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Peachtree Ct - C pet-friendly?
No, 109 Peachtree Ct - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennedale.
Does 109 Peachtree Ct - C offer parking?
No, 109 Peachtree Ct - C does not offer parking.
Does 109 Peachtree Ct - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Peachtree Ct - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Peachtree Ct - C have a pool?
No, 109 Peachtree Ct - C does not have a pool.
Does 109 Peachtree Ct - C have accessible units?
No, 109 Peachtree Ct - C does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Peachtree Ct - C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Peachtree Ct - C has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Peachtree Ct - C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 Peachtree Ct - C has units with air conditioning.

