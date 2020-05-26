All apartments in Kenedy
Find more places like Park Place Landing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kenedy, TX
/
Park Place Landing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

Park Place Landing

270 Park Pl Blvd ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$499 move in

Location

270 Park Pl Blvd, Kenedy, TX 78119
Southside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Place Landing.

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
conference room
lobby
online portal
For an exclusive living experience, many opt for Park Place Landing. This luxurious community sits on the Eagle Ford Shale in Kenedy’s latest and greatest apartment home community. Appealing to those with refined tastes and upbeat lifestyles, Park Place Landing is a distinguished neighborhood surrounded by local activity.

Much of what our residents enjoy are the amenities. We offer a Resident Lounge, Clubhouse with Gourmet Kitchen, Resident Gathering Spot with Coffee Bar, Interactive Workspace with Wi-Fi, Private Conference Room, Outdoor Grilling Stations and an Executive Business Center.

Though located somewhat off the beaten path, residents are still able to enjoy nearby dining, shopping, and amusement. The local eateries and plazas make for a refreshing day out, and the entertainment options allow for exciting nightlife opportunities. Ideal for those who are looking for an enhanced yet engaging residential experience, this promising neighborhood is for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler or Wold Hybrid. Vet records and photo required.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Place Landing have any available units?
Park Place Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenedy, TX.
What amenities does Park Place Landing have?
Some of Park Place Landing's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Place Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Park Place Landing is offering the following rent specials: $499 move in
Is Park Place Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Place Landing is pet friendly.
Does Park Place Landing offer parking?
Yes, Park Place Landing offers parking.
Does Park Place Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Place Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Place Landing have a pool?
No, Park Place Landing does not have a pool.
Does Park Place Landing have accessible units?
Yes, Park Place Landing has accessible units.
Does Park Place Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Place Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does Park Place Landing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park Place Landing has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Park Place Landing?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXSchertz, TX
Beeville, TXFloresville, TX
Pleasanton, TXCibolo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastal Bend CollegeOur Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's CollegeSan Antonio College
St. Mary's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity