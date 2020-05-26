Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center conference room lobby online portal

For an exclusive living experience, many opt for Park Place Landing. This luxurious community sits on the Eagle Ford Shale in Kenedy’s latest and greatest apartment home community. Appealing to those with refined tastes and upbeat lifestyles, Park Place Landing is a distinguished neighborhood surrounded by local activity.



Much of what our residents enjoy are the amenities. We offer a Resident Lounge, Clubhouse with Gourmet Kitchen, Resident Gathering Spot with Coffee Bar, Interactive Workspace with Wi-Fi, Private Conference Room, Outdoor Grilling Stations and an Executive Business Center.



Though located somewhat off the beaten path, residents are still able to enjoy nearby dining, shopping, and amusement. The local eateries and plazas make for a refreshing day out, and the entertainment options allow for exciting nightlife opportunities. Ideal for those who are looking for an enhanced yet engaging residential experience, this promising neighborhood is for you.