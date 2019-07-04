136 Circle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Do not miss out on this charming home right in the heart of Kaufman. Located in a very well sought out area of Kaufman, this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is a very well maintained, updated beauty! Almost 2000 square foot very open! Gorgeous dark brown laminate flooring throughout the double living room, hallway and kitchen, goes perfectly along side the high vaulted ceilings in the living area, which features a stunning fireplace, perfect for entertaining Storage shed located in the back located on a very large lot! Transferable Lifetime Warranty