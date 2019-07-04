All apartments in Kaufman
Kaufman, TX
136 Circle Drive
Last updated July 4 2019

136 Circle Drive

136 Circle Drive · (214) 425-4579
Location

136 Circle Drive, Kaufman, TX 75142

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1918 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Do not miss out on this charming home right in the heart of Kaufman. Located in a very well sought out area of Kaufman, this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is a very well maintained, updated beauty! Almost 2000 square foot very open! Gorgeous dark brown laminate flooring throughout the double living room, hallway and kitchen, goes perfectly along side the high vaulted ceilings in the living area, which features a stunning fireplace, perfect for entertaining Storage shed located in the back located on a very large lot! Transferable Lifetime Warranty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Circle Drive have any available units?
136 Circle Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 136 Circle Drive have?
Some of 136 Circle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
136 Circle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Circle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 136 Circle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman.
Does 136 Circle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 136 Circle Drive does offer parking.
Does 136 Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 136 Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 136 Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 136 Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 Circle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Circle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Circle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
