Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony hardwood floors in unit laundry granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool pool table putting green 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage online portal trash valet yoga cats allowed

We are now offering in person tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available.Ascend at Tamarron welcomes a contemporary twist to Katy's historic charm. Here, relaxation is second to none. With spacious oval soaking tubs in each home and in-water lounge chairs at the resort-style pool pavilion, a life of leisure is easy to attain. When you are ready to energize, our expansive fitness center and private yoga studio offer space and state of the art equipment for all your wellness needs. We have thought of it all, we're just waiting for you. Embrace comfort and convenience in Katy, Tx.