5635 MORTON ROAD

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

4 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR LEASE IN KATY - Perfect combination of country living, with a few stones away from 1-10 and Grand Parkway. Leave the world behind, and enjoy the pool and large covered porch throughout the year. Home boast 4 bedrooms with a Large Master Suite and sitting room, luxurious bath, and large closet. Impress your friends and show off your cooking skills in the gourmet kitchen with exotic granite island and 3 ovens. Work from home in your large office with attached cabinetry. This home has charm & sophistication. 2 Master Bedrooms, 3.5 car garage, circular driveway, large yard, and so much more. No HOA, home located in City of Katy Limits. Pool service and Lawn maintenance included.



Please attach a copy of the following requirements to your application.



? Drivers License

? Social Security

? Pay Stubs (1 MONTH)

? W2- 1- 2 years

? Tax Returns (ONLY IF SELF EMPLOYED)

? Complete application

? Application fee: $45 each additional applicant.



Please make all Money Orders/ Cashier's Checks payable to “Keys & Capital Global Realty.”



* MINIMUM PET DEPOSIT IS $350, PET DEPOSITS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE, NO PETS OVER 25 POUNDS WILL BE CONSIDERED. (DOGS MUST PASS THE LANDLORD CRITERIA. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS ARE ALLOWED)*



