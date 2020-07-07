All apartments in Katy
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

5635 MORTON ROAD

5635 Morton Road · No Longer Available
Location

5635 Morton Road, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
4 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR LEASE IN KATY - Perfect combination of country living, with a few stones away from 1-10 and Grand Parkway. Leave the world behind, and enjoy the pool and large covered porch throughout the year. Home boast 4 bedrooms with a Large Master Suite and sitting room, luxurious bath, and large closet. Impress your friends and show off your cooking skills in the gourmet kitchen with exotic granite island and 3 ovens. Work from home in your large office with attached cabinetry. This home has charm & sophistication. 2 Master Bedrooms, 3.5 car garage, circular driveway, large yard, and so much more. No HOA, home located in City of Katy Limits. Pool service and Lawn maintenance included.

Please attach a copy of the following requirements to your application.

? Drivers License
? Social Security
? Pay Stubs (1 MONTH)
? W2- 1- 2 years
? Tax Returns (ONLY IF SELF EMPLOYED)
? Complete application
? Application fee: $45 each additional applicant.

Please make all Money Orders/ Cashier's Checks payable to “Keys & Capital Global Realty.”

* MINIMUM PET DEPOSIT IS $350, PET DEPOSITS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE, NO PETS OVER 25 POUNDS WILL BE CONSIDERED. (DOGS MUST PASS THE LANDLORD CRITERIA. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS ARE ALLOWED)*

(RLNE4766484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 MORTON ROAD have any available units?
5635 MORTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
What amenities does 5635 MORTON ROAD have?
Some of 5635 MORTON ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5635 MORTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5635 MORTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 MORTON ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5635 MORTON ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 5635 MORTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5635 MORTON ROAD offers parking.
Does 5635 MORTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 MORTON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 MORTON ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5635 MORTON ROAD has a pool.
Does 5635 MORTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5635 MORTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 MORTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5635 MORTON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5635 MORTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5635 MORTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

