Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

5611 GEORGE BUSH - 5611 GEORGE BUSH Available 10/07/19 2 BEDROOM HOUSE IN KATY - BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME IN THE HEART OF THE CITY OF KATY! SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, TILE AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES AND LOTS OF CABINETS. ZONED TO THE PRESTIGIOUS AND AWARD WINNING KATY SCHOOL DISTRICT AND JUST A STONES THROW AWAY FROM KATY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, THIS EXCEPTIONALLY PRICED HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!



Property is tenant occupied, please schedule your viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2581821)