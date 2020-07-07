1323 Heights Drive

Amenities

Great One Story Home in the Heart of Old Towne Katy! Quiet Neighborhood with Mature Trees. Enjoy near by Mary Jo Peckham Park. Large Living Area w/Wood Burning Fireplace. Wood Laminate Floors in Living Areas, Carpet in Bedrooms. Island in Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Tile Counter Tops & Lots of Drawers. Covered Patio-Great for Entertaining Friends & Family! Shed in Back Yard can be used as a "Man Cave", Office, Work Shop, Play Room or for Storage! GE Adora S/S Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Included! Zoned to Sought After Katy ISD. Interior to be Painted. Easy Access to I-10 & Grand Parkway, Shopping and Restaurants!