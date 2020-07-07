All apartments in Katy
1323 Heights Drive

1323 Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1323 Heights Drive, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great One Story Home in the Heart of Old Towne Katy! Quiet Neighborhood with Mature Trees. Enjoy near by Mary Jo Peckham Park. Large Living Area w/Wood Burning Fireplace. Wood Laminate Floors in Living Areas, Carpet in Bedrooms. Island in Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Tile Counter Tops & Lots of Drawers. Covered Patio-Great for Entertaining Friends & Family! Shed in Back Yard can be used as a "Man Cave", Office, Work Shop, Play Room or for Storage! GE Adora S/S Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Included! Zoned to Sought After Katy ISD. Interior to be Painted. Easy Access to I-10 & Grand Parkway, Shopping and Restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 Heights Drive have any available units?
1323 Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
What amenities does 1323 Heights Drive have?
Some of 1323 Heights Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Heights Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1323 Heights Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Katy.
Does 1323 Heights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1323 Heights Drive offers parking.
Does 1323 Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1323 Heights Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 1323 Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1323 Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 1323 Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 Heights Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1323 Heights Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1323 Heights Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

