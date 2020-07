Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible pool hot tub

An immaculent one story with no carpets in the house. Landlord removed all the carpets and replaced them with wood flooring on March 12, 2019. 3 bedrooms,2 bath home with POOL. Living room, formal dinning, extra bonus room. Sprinkler system, lush landscaping, fenced backyard. Neutral color paint on walls. Pool maintenance is included.