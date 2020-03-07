229 Cedar Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained home with new paint through out and new carpet in bedrooms and formal dining. Front room can be used for dining, office or second living area. The open kitchen features a new cooktop, exhaust fan, microwave, double farm sink, dishwasher, disposal and granite counters. Large living area has dark engineered wood floors, wood burning fireplace and entertainment nook. Split bedrooms for privacy. Open patio in fenced backyard that backs up to a community park, walking trails with easy access to elementary school.