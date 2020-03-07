All apartments in Justin
Last updated March 7 2020

229 Cedar Crest Drive

229 Cedar Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

229 Cedar Crest Drive, Justin, TX 76247

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained home with new paint through out and new carpet in bedrooms and formal dining. Front room can be used for dining, office or second living area. The open kitchen features a new cooktop, exhaust fan, microwave, double farm sink, dishwasher, disposal and granite counters. Large living area has dark engineered wood floors, wood burning fireplace and entertainment nook. Split bedrooms for privacy. Open patio in fenced backyard that backs up to a community park, walking trails with easy access to elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Cedar Crest Drive have any available units?
229 Cedar Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Justin, TX.
What amenities does 229 Cedar Crest Drive have?
Some of 229 Cedar Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Cedar Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
229 Cedar Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Cedar Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 229 Cedar Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Justin.
Does 229 Cedar Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 229 Cedar Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 229 Cedar Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Cedar Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Cedar Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 229 Cedar Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 229 Cedar Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 229 Cedar Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Cedar Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 Cedar Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Cedar Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 Cedar Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

