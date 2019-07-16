All apartments in Joshua
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

526 Lone Star Street

526 Lone Star Street · No Longer Available
Location

526 Lone Star Street, Joshua, TX 76058

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Great neighborhood in desired school district. This 3 br 2 bath 2 car garage is perfect the perfect rental. Home is open concept with breakfast bar. Split bedrooms. Fenced back yard with nice covered patio. Storage building in back. Close to schools. New AC unit. Fire place is great for the cold winter. Application fee is not charged until you are approved. 85.00 for the family. Pets are allowed on a case to case bases. No large dogs. 15 lbs. or less only. With a 400.00 non refundable deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Lone Star Street have any available units?
526 Lone Star Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joshua, TX.
What amenities does 526 Lone Star Street have?
Some of 526 Lone Star Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Lone Star Street currently offering any rent specials?
526 Lone Star Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Lone Star Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 Lone Star Street is pet friendly.
Does 526 Lone Star Street offer parking?
Yes, 526 Lone Star Street offers parking.
Does 526 Lone Star Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Lone Star Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Lone Star Street have a pool?
No, 526 Lone Star Street does not have a pool.
Does 526 Lone Star Street have accessible units?
No, 526 Lone Star Street does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Lone Star Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Lone Star Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 526 Lone Star Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 526 Lone Star Street has units with air conditioning.
