526 Lone Star Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great neighborhood in desired school district. This 3 br 2 bath 2 car garage is perfect the perfect rental. Home is open concept with breakfast bar. Split bedrooms. Fenced back yard with nice covered patio. Storage building in back. Close to schools. New AC unit. Fire place is great for the cold winter. Application fee is not charged until you are approved. 85.00 for the family. Pets are allowed on a case to case bases. No large dogs. 15 lbs. or less only. With a 400.00 non refundable deposit.