Home
/
Joshua, TX
/
417 Dakota Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
417 Dakota Drive
417 Dakota Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
417 Dakota Drive, Joshua, TX 76058
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Cozy home in Joshua. This 3 bed 2 bath home is close to Elder Elementary and centrally located. Will be available to show on the 5th of April and move in ready by April 15th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 417 Dakota Drive have any available units?
417 Dakota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Joshua, TX
.
Is 417 Dakota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
417 Dakota Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Dakota Drive pet-friendly?
No, 417 Dakota Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Joshua
.
Does 417 Dakota Drive offer parking?
No, 417 Dakota Drive does not offer parking.
Does 417 Dakota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Dakota Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Dakota Drive have a pool?
No, 417 Dakota Drive does not have a pool.
Does 417 Dakota Drive have accessible units?
No, 417 Dakota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Dakota Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Dakota Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Dakota Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 Dakota Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
