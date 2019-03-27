Great home in established neighborhood. This home has awesome curb appeal plus a sprinkler system to keep it up!Large living area upon entry with a gas log fireplace and cut out area for TV. Breakfast area overlooks the kitchen and backyard. Spacious kitchen with ash cabinets and tons of counter space. Split bedrooms. Large master bathroom with double vanities. Recently painted and brand new flooring in the living area Covered patio and fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 412 Dakota Drive have any available units?
412 Dakota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joshua, TX.
What amenities does 412 Dakota Drive have?
Some of 412 Dakota Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Dakota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
412 Dakota Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.