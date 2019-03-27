All apartments in Joshua
Joshua, TX
412 Dakota Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

412 Dakota Drive

412 Dakota Drive · No Longer Available
Location

412 Dakota Drive, Joshua, TX 76058

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home in established neighborhood. This home has awesome curb appeal plus a sprinkler system to keep it up!Large living area upon entry with a gas log fireplace and cut out area for TV. Breakfast area overlooks the kitchen and backyard. Spacious kitchen with ash cabinets and tons of counter space. Split bedrooms. Large master bathroom with double vanities. Recently painted and brand new flooring in the living area Covered patio and fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

