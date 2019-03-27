412 Dakota Drive

Amenities

Great home in established neighborhood. This home has awesome curb appeal plus a sprinkler system to keep it up!Large living area upon entry with a gas log fireplace and cut out area for TV. Breakfast area overlooks the kitchen and backyard. Spacious kitchen with ash cabinets and tons of counter space. Split bedrooms. Large master bathroom with double vanities. Recently painted and brand new flooring in the living area Covered patio and fenced backyard.