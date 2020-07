Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

For lease by Owner-Agent; Wonderful country living in desirable Mansfield ISD and 30 mins to downtown Fort Worth. Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with living, dining, great sunroom overlooking the back of the property. Large 3rd bedroom could be used as a separate bedroom or games room. Large separate utility drying-storage room. Horse barn and pens available separately.