3 bedroom apartments
127 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jersey Village, TX
Last updated June 13 at 12:00am
13 Units Available
Windsor Cypress
12035 Old Huffmeister Rd, Jersey Village, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
In-unit laundry, built-in book shelves and oval garden tubs in every unit. Pet-friendly, with an outdoor pool with hot tub, fire pit and internet cafe on site. Close to freeways 290 and 249.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
79 Units Available
Cue Luxury
20211 Longenbaugh Rd, Jersey Village, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1439 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Cypress, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
56 Units Available
The Trails at Corinthian Creek
8655 Jones Rd, Jersey Village, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1461 sqft
This fantastic community is near the parks and schools. Apartments offer features such as vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and lots of storage. On-site fitness center and pool with a sundeck.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Carrington Park at Huffmeister
14600 Huffmeister Rd, Jersey Village, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1491 sqft
Just minutes to 290 and Tomball Parkway for easy commuting and shopping. In-unit laundry with private patio or balcony and AC system. Community amenities include a pool, outdoor pool, fitness center and computer lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Waterford Place at Riata Ranch
10880 Barker Cypress Rd, Jersey Village, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1491 sqft
Enjoy easy access to Highway 249 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Pet-friendly units with chef's kitchen, modern appliances and hardwood floors. Many community features such as a pool, clubhouse, outdoor grill and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Jersey Village
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Estancia San Miguel
13330 West Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1397 sqft
With Highway 290 to the east at the end of West Road, these home-style apartments feature fully furnished kitchens with in-laid cabinets and granite countertops, living room, dining room, and patio/balcony. Nearly all-inclusive community.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
24 Units Available
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1088 sqft
Resort-style pool with woven lounge chairs. On-site laundry, maintenance, and courtesy officer. Huge walk-in closets, plus outdoor storage attached to patio/balcony in every home.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
25 Units Available
Villas at West Road
9500 West Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1453 sqft
Off Beltway 8 in north Houston, this community puts residents close to the best Houston has to offer. One, two, and three bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
36 Units Available
Cortland Copper Springs
13333 West Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1337 sqft
Situated in a quiet and laid-back area with easy access to NW Freeways HOV. Gorgeous modern apartments with full-size W/D in unit, huge patio/balconies and black GE appliances packages. Recently renovated with modern finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
17 Units Available
Crossroads Ranch
12655 Crossroads Park Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1250 sqft
ARIUM Crossroads is a stylish choice, with classically decorated apartments, crown molding and marble countertops. Take a dip in the unique, two-sided outdoor pool before visiting the mirrored fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
45 Units Available
Retreat at Steeplechase
11245 West Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1330 sqft
Beautiful complex situated on West Road just minutes from great food and entertainment and easy access to Willowbrook Mall. Resort-style pool, massage salon, movie theater and putting green on premises.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Tiburon
8989 West Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1427 sqft
Resort-style pool with sun shelf and conversation nooks. Airy homes with spacious living areas. Half a mile to Beltway 8.
Last updated January 18 at 12:23am
Contact for Availability
Watermarke Apartment Homes
9404 West Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1331 sqft
Sophisticated interiors with garden-style tubs and crown molding. Poolside grill and tanning deck. Immediate access to Beltway 8.
Results within 5 miles of Jersey Village
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
8 Units Available
Madison at Bear Creek
5735 Timber Creek Place Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1181 sqft
Located by nearby Bear Creek Park and surrounded by beautiful waterways, including Timber Creek, these units offer an oasis in busy Houston. One, two, and three-bedroom units plus townhouses. On-site laundry, park, pool, and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
72 Units Available
The Taylor at Copperfield
9125 Highway 6 N, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1341 sqft
Close vicinity to many grocery stores, restaurants, and shops. Easy access to major freeways but secluded enough to have a quiet atmosphere. Residents frequently use the on-site fitness center, pool, and media room. The gated community with controlled access ensures security.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing
28 Units Available
Hollister Place
6565 Hollister St, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1315 sqft
Prime location close to Highways 290 and the Sam Houston Tollway. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with ceiling fans, double sinks and washer/dryers. Community has a pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
20 Units Available
Cortland Copperleaf
14811 West Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1453 sqft
Charming, conveniently-located apartments in comfortable yet security-conscious setting. Carpeting and hardwood floors. Additional storage available. Patios and balconies offer scenic views, including volleyball court, swimming pool, and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Willowbrook
6 Units Available
Costa Vizcaya
12020 N Gessner Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,143
1181 sqft
Luxury that’s affordable! — Treat yourself to a spacious 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedroom apartment home in our community.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
35 Units Available
Avana Cypress Estates
10802 Legacy Park Drive, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1395 sqft
Units have washer/dryers, walk-in closets, and garden tubs. Located in a very clean community that offers a state-of-the-art fitness center that is very popular among tenants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Willowbrook
12 Units Available
The Veranda at Centerfield
7700 Willow Chase Blvd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,256
1194 sqft
Full service apartment-style living. Units feature luxurious verandas, patios, and in-unit laundry. On-site facilities include resort-style swimming pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym, internet cafe, clubhouse, and hot tub. Near downtown Houston.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
The Estates at Hollister
7740 W Little York Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1647 sqft
The Estates at Hollister Apartments, Houston, TX is a stylish living complex offering bay windows and lofty ceilings, close to local amenities such as the North Cypress Medical Center. Features courtyard and BBQ/grill.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
89 Units Available
The Point at Cypress Woods
11800 Grant Rd, Tomball, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1088 sqft
Just 30 miles from downtown Houston and close to Beltway 8. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplace. Residents have full use of pool, gym and hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Addicks - Park Ten
25 Units Available
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1386 sqft
Wide open floor plans with plenty of natural light. Multi-level resort-style pool and hot tub. Walking paths, benches, and picnic tables set in mature landscaping. One mile to Beltway 8.
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
24 Units Available
Trails at Eldridge Parkway
10000 N Eldridge Pky, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1459 sqft
Just minutes from the area's parks, schools and freeway. Each home offers a spacious layout with garden bathtubs and modern appliances. Rentable washers and dryers available. On-site fitness center and pool.
