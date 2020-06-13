212 Apartments for rent in Hutto, TX with balcony

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
North Creek
500 Chris Kelley Boulevard, Hutto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,103
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1107 sqft
Just north of Austin lies a hidden gem that provides its community members with a unique and tranquil lifestyle. Discover your own kind of luxury at North Creek Apartments in Hutto, Texas.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
124 Holmstrom St.
124 Holmstrom Street, Hutto, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2906 sqft
Spacious two story home boasts five bedrooms and 2.5 baths, formal dining, breakfast nook, and plenty of storage. Kitchen opens to living area. Large upstairs alcove is versatile and can be used as an exercise room, library or playroom.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
128 Almquist ST
128 Almquist Street, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1485 sqft
Charming single story with loads of natural light warms up this bright and open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
300 Will LN
300 Will Lane, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2010 sqft
Come and get it! Incredibly cute, recently remolded home ready for move-in located in the growing Hutto community of Country Estates. Spacious floorplan, perfect for any scenario. New floors, paint, appliances, fixtures, and much more.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3010 Hanstrom CT
3010 Hanstrom Court, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1362 sqft
Fall in love with the beautiful 3 bedroom home located in a quiet, low-traffic cul-de-sac and the last house on the right. Open kitchen/living room concept, granite countertops, and an INCREDIBLE master bathroom with soaking tub and walk in shower.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
308 Meadowside DR
308 Meadowside Drive, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1743 sqft
Fresh paint, recent roof, updated fixtures, recent fence, great neighbors. Welcome to this low maintenance house inside and out. NO carpet, hard tile and vinyl floors. Extra study or bedroom in master suite.

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1403 Pearsall Lane
1403 Pearsall Lane, Hutto, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2495 sqft
Immaculate Hutto Home minutes from the Dell Diamond and 130 Toll.
Results within 1 mile of Hutto

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pflugerville Acres
1 Unit Available
17110 Calipatria Lane
17110 Calipatria Ln, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2204 sqft
17110 Calipatria Ln., Pflugerville, TX 78660 - Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath brand new property. Thoughtfully upgraded throughout, kitchen has large center island, water filtration system, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21609 Gallus Drive
21609 Gallus Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1974 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Pflugerville Home! - >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/UAEE_SvWCfk <<<< Grand open-concept living home in a desirable community and access to the best schools in Pflugerville.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ridge At Steeds Crossing
1 Unit Available
1600 Darley Arabian way
1600 Darley Arabian Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1758 sqft
1600 Darley Arabian way Available 07/01/20 House for lease in Pflugerville - 3 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Pflugerville Acres
1 Unit Available
17000 Arcata AVE
17000 Arcata Ave, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1519 sqft
Beautiful brand new 1 story Ashton Woods home with open floor plan, 3 beds, 2 baths. No carpet, wood and tile floors through out.
Results within 5 miles of Hutto
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1143 sqft
These air-conditioned units with hardwood floors and walk-in closets are great for commuters. Easy access to downtown Austin and Georgetown via I-35. Pet-friendly community boasts a playground, pool, volleyball court and basketball court.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,137
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1539 sqft
Residents have full access to the business center, concierge service and internet cafe. Swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
34 Units Available
Enclave Falcon Pointe
2132 Falcon Village Lane, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,038
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1362 sqft
A resort-like community in scenic Texas Hill Country. Outstanding features including granite countertops, hardwood floors, large balconies or patios, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, dog park, garages and internet cafe.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$1,631
1346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$983
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1154 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, bocce court, conference room and pool. Units include bathtub, hardwood floors, granite counters and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Royal Pointe and High Country parks.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,028
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1558 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private hill-view balconies. Smoke-free units available. Community facilities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and swimming pool. Luxury apartments and townhomes that feature granite counters, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1276 sqft
Conveniently situated near Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartment complex with a community garden, sand volleyball court, resort-inspired pool, outdoor movie wall and two dog parks. Floor plans feature spa-inspired bathrooms and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Legacy Rental Homes
1108 Legacy Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1485 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
1882 sqft
Offering three- and four-bedroom floor plans, these spacious homes feature amenities like direct access two-car garages, designer flooring, LED lighting, and front and back yards.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
26 Units Available
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1107 sqft
Situated in the heart of Round Rock, TX, this development offers amenities including various floor plans (one-three bedroom floor plans), vaulted ceilings, wood floors, chef's kitchens, and ample storage.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Round Rock Ranch
1 Unit Available
632 Fort Thomas Place
632 Fort Thomas Place, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1591 sqft
Modern 2 story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath available now! Vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, dark wood laminate floors, faux wood blinds, ceiling fans and upgraded fixtures. Washer dryer included in laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Legends Village
1 Unit Available
2584 Saint James PL
2584 Saint James Place, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2074 sqft
Lovely stone and brick single story with nice curb appeal. Immaculate and move in ready. Open floor plan 4 bedroom with great flow to each space. Tons of natural light create an open atmosphere.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2102 Spotted Owl Cir
2102 Spotted Owl Circle, Pflugerville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3430 sqft
2102 Spotted Owl Cir Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 4B/3B in Falcon Pointe! - Beautiful 4B/3B in Falcon Pointe! Tile in main living areas w/ carpet in beds, Granite countertops, Center island w/ tons of cabinet space, Covered patio and Pflugerville

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3713 Beechmont Dr
3713 Beechmont Dr, Pflugerville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2350 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Brand New Single Family Home In Cantarra East - Property Id: 297885 COMING SOON!! Photos are model homes for reference. Available after August 8th. Brand new beautiful single-family 1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
500 Meadow Creek Drive
500 Meadow Creek Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1785 sqft
500 Meadow Creek Drive Available 07/18/20 Amazing 3B/2B home in Willow Creek on a huge lot that backs up to Gilleland Creek! - Amazing 3B/2B home in Willow Creek on a huge lot that backs up to Gilleland Creek-Also has an amazing deck in the
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hutto, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hutto renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

