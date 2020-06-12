/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
98 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hutto, TX
10 Units Available
North Creek
500 Chris Kelley Boulevard, Hutto, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1107 sqft
Just north of Austin lies a hidden gem that provides its community members with a unique and tranquil lifestyle. Discover your own kind of luxury at North Creek Apartments in Hutto, Texas.
Results within 5 miles of Hutto
16 Units Available
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1002 sqft
These air-conditioned units with hardwood floors and walk-in closets are great for commuters. Easy access to downtown Austin and Georgetown via I-35. Pet-friendly community boasts a playground, pool, volleyball court and basketball court.
35 Units Available
Enclave Falcon Pointe
2132 Falcon Village Lane, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1119 sqft
A resort-like community in scenic Texas Hill Country. Outstanding features including granite countertops, hardwood floors, large balconies or patios, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, dog park, garages and internet cafe.
20 Units Available
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1226 sqft
Residents have full access to the business center, concierge service and internet cafe. Swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring and in-unit laundry.
25 Units Available
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1193 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private hill-view balconies. Smoke-free units available. Community facilities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and swimming pool. Luxury apartments and townhomes that feature granite counters, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
15 Units Available
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1108 sqft
Conveniently situated near Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartment complex with a community garden, sand volleyball court, resort-inspired pool, outdoor movie wall and two dog parks. Floor plans feature spa-inspired bathrooms and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.
26 Units Available
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1046 sqft
Situated in the heart of Round Rock, TX, this development offers amenities including various floor plans (one-three bedroom floor plans), vaulted ceilings, wood floors, chef's kitchens, and ample storage.
20 Units Available
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1154 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, bocce court, conference room and pool. Units include bathtub, hardwood floors, granite counters and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Royal Pointe and High Country parks.
Settlers Overlook
1 Unit Available
2822 Deerfern Ln.
2822 Deerfern Lane, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1349 sqft
2822 Deerfern Ln. Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed, 2.5 bath home in Round Rock! - Spacious two bedroom, 2.5 baths with big fenced backyard & 2nd floor balcony. No carpet except on stairs! Close to ACC, Dell Diamond, restaurants, and shopping.
Forest Creek
1 Unit Available
3300 Forest Creek DR
3300 Forest Creek Drive, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1407 sqft
This spacious condo opens to a fenced backyard, has additional storage in the garage and a full size utility room on the 1st floor.
Results within 10 miles of Hutto
33 Units Available
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1135 sqft
Just off I-35 and close to Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park with attached garages, chef's kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, along with poolside gourmet grilling area, Wi-Fi lounge and sun-deck, and drive-thru mail kiosk.
22 Units Available
Presidium at The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
Parkview Estates
14 Units Available
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$980
1026 sqft
Parkview Place Georgetown TX Apartments offers fantastic amenities that include an on-site dog park, a swimming pool, and a high tech fitness center. Our apartments offer spacious layouts with fully equipped kitchens with plenty of cabinet storage.
Lamplight Village
47 Units Available
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1029 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Chandlere Crossing
21 Units Available
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1075 sqft
A luxury apartment community that features a resort-style pool, private balconies or patios, gourmet kitchens, and garden soaking tubs. The landscaped setting is within green Texas farmland, yet near all the amenities of Round Rock.
123 Units Available
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1226 sqft
Mansions 54 is bringing new modern luxury living to Georgetown, TX! Choose from 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom townhome style apartment homes with direct access garages.
12 Units Available
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Rivers in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Teravista
20 Units Available
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1064 sqft
Apartments have granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, new hardware and plumbing fixtures. Resort-style community features a fitness center, billiards and social lounge. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Copperfield
44 Units Available
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1077 sqft
You are in the heart of Austin at Oxford at Tech Ridge. Tenants have access to the pool, cabanas, dog-park, parking-garages, fitness, and clubhouse. Also features spacious units, modern kitchens, ample storage, and handicap access.
5 Units Available
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
867 sqft
Recently renovated interiors with brushed nickel cabinet pulls, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Pet-friendly community sports courts, coffee cafe, and picnic areas. Moments from I-35 north of Highway 45.
27 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.
63 Units Available
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1226 sqft
Bordering Texas Hill Country minutes from the historic town square, these Georgetown apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens, and wood flooring. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, and a gym with trainers.
13 Units Available
The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
942 sqft
The Lakes at Renaissance Park sits in downtown Austin, Texas. The community's one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, fireplaces, microwaves, ranges and washer-dryer hookups. Each unit is recently renovated and pet friendly.
18 Units Available
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1080 sqft
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
