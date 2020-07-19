709 Liard River Road

Amenities

Come see this home for yourself. You will Appreciate the grander this home has to offer. As soon as you walk in you are greeted with high ceiling in the living area. The large kitchen with plenty of counter space and storage host the dinning area as well. When you step out the back door you are welcomed by an over sized lot with greenbelt views. The master is located down stairs of the home with secondary bedrooms all up stairs with a great view of the living area. Schedule you appointment today to see this beautiful home and be the next person to call it home.