Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home available in Lakeside Estates! - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath with separate dining/office downstairs. New carpet and refrigerator plus a large backyard. Good proximity to the 130 Tollway. A must see! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



