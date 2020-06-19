1403 Pearsall Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Immaculate Hutto Home minutes from the Dell Diamond and 130 Toll. This 5 Bed/3 Bath, 2,490sqft property has numerous updates to include: New exterior paint and front door, large covered patio with extended wood deck, outdoor speakers, and built-in propane hookup for grilling. Canned lighting, Ceiling Fans, Kitchen Sink, Stainless Steel Dishwasher, reverse osmosis water filtration, and custom closet shelving system inside.

Immaculate Hutto Home minutes from the Dell Diamond and 130 Toll. This 5 Bed/3 Bath, 2,490sqft property has numerous updates to include: New exterior paint and front door, large covered patio with extended wood deck, outdoor speakers, and built-in propane hookup for grilling. Canned lighting, Ceiling Fans, Kitchen Sink, Stainless Steel Dishwasher, reverse osmosis water filtration, and custom closet shelving system inside.