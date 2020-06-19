1403 Pearsall Lane

Amenities
Immaculate Hutto Home minutes from the Dell Diamond and 130 Toll. This 5 Bed/3 Bath, 2,490sqft property has numerous updates to include: New exterior paint and front door, large covered patio with extended wood deck, outdoor speakers, and built-in propane hookup for grilling. Canned lighting, Ceiling Fans, Kitchen Sink, Stainless Steel Dishwasher, reverse osmosis water filtration, and custom closet shelving system inside.
