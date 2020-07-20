All apartments in Hutto
130 Easy St

130 Easy Street · No Longer Available
Location

130 Easy Street, Hutto, TX 78634

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
internet access
Fully Furnished 4 bed 2 bath Home! - Fully-Furnished All Bills Paid (ABP) Corporate Rental w/ 4 BRs, Sleeping Capacity for 8 can be accommodated! Minimum 1 Month lease can be extended up to 12 mos! "Flex-Lease" = able to cancel ANYTIME with 30 day "Notice to Vacate" ANY day after the first month, so last month is prorated at $94/nt for the whole house (For first 4 Persons). Each additional person over 4 add $50 for additional utilities, up to $3020/mo for 8 Occupants!! Beds are King in MBR, Two Cherry-wood Queen Sleigh Beds and a Full - 4-Poster, ALL 4 on Memory Foam Mattresses! Plus two portable Blow-UP Beds can be made available.
ALL THE UPGRADES INCLUDE:
o Fully-equipped kitchen $ave$ MONEY w/ Home cooked meals (avoid expensive restaurants)
o Glass Tile Back Splash in Huge Island Kitchen in Great Room
o 25 CuFt Side-by-side Fridge with Ice and Water Dispenser
o 4th BR can be configured for Home Office w Printer and Paper provided
o 98% ALL Tile and Laminate-May be Optionally setup for Handicapped/Wheelchair\n\nFeatures:Air Conditioning, Fence, Yard, Patio, Cable Internet, Cable TV, Fully Furnished, Heating, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Wi-Fi

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4820440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Easy St have any available units?
130 Easy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hutto, TX.
What amenities does 130 Easy St have?
Some of 130 Easy St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Easy St currently offering any rent specials?
130 Easy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Easy St pet-friendly?
No, 130 Easy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hutto.
Does 130 Easy St offer parking?
Yes, 130 Easy St offers parking.
Does 130 Easy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Easy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Easy St have a pool?
No, 130 Easy St does not have a pool.
Does 130 Easy St have accessible units?
Yes, 130 Easy St has accessible units.
Does 130 Easy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Easy St has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Easy St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 Easy St has units with air conditioning.
