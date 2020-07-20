130 Easy St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking internet access

Fully Furnished 4 bed 2 bath Home! - Fully-Furnished All Bills Paid (ABP) Corporate Rental w/ 4 BRs, Sleeping Capacity for 8 can be accommodated! Minimum 1 Month lease can be extended up to 12 mos! "Flex-Lease" = able to cancel ANYTIME with 30 day "Notice to Vacate" ANY day after the first month, so last month is prorated at $94/nt for the whole house (For first 4 Persons). Each additional person over 4 add $50 for additional utilities, up to $3020/mo for 8 Occupants!! Beds are King in MBR, Two Cherry-wood Queen Sleigh Beds and a Full - 4-Poster, ALL 4 on Memory Foam Mattresses! Plus two portable Blow-UP Beds can be made available.

ALL THE UPGRADES INCLUDE:

o Fully-equipped kitchen $ave$ MONEY w/ Home cooked meals (avoid expensive restaurants)

o Glass Tile Back Splash in Huge Island Kitchen in Great Room

o 25 CuFt Side-by-side Fridge with Ice and Water Dispenser

o 4th BR can be configured for Home Office w Printer and Paper provided

o 98% ALL Tile and Laminate-May be Optionally setup for Handicapped/Wheelchair



Features:Air Conditioning, Fence, Yard, Patio, Cable Internet, Cable TV, Fully Furnished, Heating, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Wi-Fi



No Dogs Allowed



