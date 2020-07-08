119 Meadowside Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets playground basketball court

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground garage tennis court volleyball court

The perfect house to call home! The open floor plan on this beautiful home is spacious, yet cozy. Tucked away in a quiet secluded neighborhood, but seconds away from Highway 79 and 130 toll road. A double vanity in the master bath and the walk-in closet is incredible. The house has a fresh coat of paint on the inside and outside! Two outdoor parks within walking distance which include tennis, basketball, sand volleyball, and playgrounds. Hike & bike trail is just feet from the front door.



(RLNE5764457)