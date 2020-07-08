119 Meadowside Dr

Amenities
The perfect house to call home! The open floor plan on this beautiful home is spacious, yet cozy. Tucked away in a quiet secluded neighborhood, but seconds away from Highway 79 and 130 toll road. A double vanity in the master bath and the walk-in closet is incredible. The house has a fresh coat of paint on the inside and outside! Two outdoor parks within walking distance which include tennis, basketball, sand volleyball, and playgrounds. Hike & bike trail is just feet from the front door.
(RLNE5764457)