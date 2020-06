Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

4 Bedroom, 2 bath single story with 2 car garage. Cute as can be with big front porch...High ceilings in living room, very open floor plan and ready to move in NOW. Great location close to new elementary school, parks and pools in growing Hutto just blocks away from the new Coop area with shopping, dining and movie theatre.