All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 833 W. Harwood Rd #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
833 W. Harwood Rd #C
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:45 AM

833 W. Harwood Rd #C

833 West Harwood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

833 West Harwood Road, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
833 W. Harwood Rd #C Available 11/08/19 "Hurst Texas Condo For Rent" W/Garage - Nice quiet one large bedroom, one bath Condo on second floor with a second living area which could be a formal dining, study or office. This one bedroom has a new dishwasher, built-in microwave, refrigerator and new stackable washer/dryer. Plank flooring in main areas and new carpet in bedroom. Wood burning fireplace, balcony with a storage closet. Assigned carport. Community pool. Convenient to TCC NE Campus.

www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE5269310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 W. Harwood Rd #C have any available units?
833 W. Harwood Rd #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 W. Harwood Rd #C have?
Some of 833 W. Harwood Rd #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 W. Harwood Rd #C currently offering any rent specials?
833 W. Harwood Rd #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 W. Harwood Rd #C pet-friendly?
No, 833 W. Harwood Rd #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 833 W. Harwood Rd #C offer parking?
Yes, 833 W. Harwood Rd #C offers parking.
Does 833 W. Harwood Rd #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 833 W. Harwood Rd #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 W. Harwood Rd #C have a pool?
Yes, 833 W. Harwood Rd #C has a pool.
Does 833 W. Harwood Rd #C have accessible units?
No, 833 W. Harwood Rd #C does not have accessible units.
Does 833 W. Harwood Rd #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 W. Harwood Rd #C has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHurst Dog Friendly Apartments
Hurst Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District