Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool garage

833 W. Harwood Rd #C Available 11/08/19 "Hurst Texas Condo For Rent" W/Garage - Nice quiet one large bedroom, one bath Condo on second floor with a second living area which could be a formal dining, study or office. This one bedroom has a new dishwasher, built-in microwave, refrigerator and new stackable washer/dryer. Plank flooring in main areas and new carpet in bedroom. Wood burning fireplace, balcony with a storage closet. Assigned carport. Community pool. Convenient to TCC NE Campus.



UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:

With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.



This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.



