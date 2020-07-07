All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 616 Livingston Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
616 Livingston Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:18 AM

616 Livingston Drive

616 Livingston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

616 Livingston Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Three bedroom two bath home available for lease in highly sought after HEB school district. Moments away from North East Mall. Tile floor throughout. Heater replaced last year. Includes two living areas and a flex-room with an attached utility room leading to backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Livingston Drive have any available units?
616 Livingston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
Is 616 Livingston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
616 Livingston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Livingston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 616 Livingston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 616 Livingston Drive offer parking?
No, 616 Livingston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 616 Livingston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Livingston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Livingston Drive have a pool?
No, 616 Livingston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 616 Livingston Drive have accessible units?
No, 616 Livingston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Livingston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Livingston Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Livingston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Livingston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District