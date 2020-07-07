Three bedroom two bath home available for lease in highly sought after HEB school district. Moments away from North East Mall. Tile floor throughout. Heater replaced last year. Includes two living areas and a flex-room with an attached utility room leading to backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 616 Livingston Drive have any available units?
616 Livingston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
Is 616 Livingston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
616 Livingston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.