Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:34 PM

224 Melbourne Road

224 Melbourne Road · No Longer Available
Location

224 Melbourne Road, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Coming Soon! Home is under renovation and there may be some changes cosmetically as renovation adds some exciting improvements for your living pleasure. This home is a rare find in Billy Creek Estates. Enjoy the great outdoors in your oversized yard. Home brings back the best in traditional living accomodations. Large living room features ceiling with wood beams, paneled walls and a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen offers a pass thru window to interact with guest while offering privacy in your functional cook space. Beautiful custom cabinet details including dual ovens, dishwasher and a built in microwave making cooking and clean up easy. Bath time is best as this home features a deep soaking tub for you to enjoy as well as a separate rock shower in your master bath. Master is split from bedrooms offering privacy to your en-suite. 2 car garage for your parking convenience.

Located just minutes from shopping,Hurst Community park, and the Jane and Larry B White Nature preserve, this home is just in the right spot.

***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

