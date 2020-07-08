224 Melbourne Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Coming Soon! Home is under renovation and there may be some changes cosmetically as renovation adds some exciting improvements for your living pleasure. This home is a rare find in Billy Creek Estates. Enjoy the great outdoors in your oversized yard. Home brings back the best in traditional living accomodations. Large living room features ceiling with wood beams, paneled walls and a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen offers a pass thru window to interact with guest while offering privacy in your functional cook space. Beautiful custom cabinet details including dual ovens, dishwasher and a built in microwave making cooking and clean up easy. Bath time is best as this home features a deep soaking tub for you to enjoy as well as a separate rock shower in your master bath. Master is split from bedrooms offering privacy to your en-suite. 2 car garage for your parking convenience.



Located just minutes from shopping,Hurst Community park, and the Jane and Larry B White Nature preserve, this home is just in the right spot.



***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***