1028 Black St.

1028 Black Street - Don't miss this great 3-2-2 minutes away from shopping, North Park Mall, and highways. The home has been updated with fresh paint throughout. Open concept living plan features wood burning fire place and 2 living areas. All appliances are updated. Spacious backyard, covered in shade. Hurry because this one won't last long.



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.



(RLNE3335225)