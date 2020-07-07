All apartments in Hurst
1028 Black St.

1028 Black Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1028 Black Street, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1028 Black Street - Don't miss this great 3-2-2 minutes away from shopping, North Park Mall, and highways. The home has been updated with fresh paint throughout. Open concept living plan features wood burning fire place and 2 living areas. All appliances are updated. Spacious backyard, covered in shade. Hurry because this one won't last long.

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

(RLNE3335225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Black St. have any available units?
1028 Black St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
Is 1028 Black St. currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Black St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Black St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1028 Black St. is pet friendly.
Does 1028 Black St. offer parking?
No, 1028 Black St. does not offer parking.
Does 1028 Black St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Black St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Black St. have a pool?
No, 1028 Black St. does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Black St. have accessible units?
No, 1028 Black St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Black St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 Black St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 Black St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1028 Black St. does not have units with air conditioning.

