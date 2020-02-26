6407 Hopkins Dr - B

Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo with gated access available February 1st. It is located within walking distance to Lake Travis Marina where the tenant can rent a boat slip or launch a boat at the ramp. Refrigerator included in the monthly rent. Yard maintenance is a required additional fee of $75/month. Monthly HVAC filters provided by landlord to tenant and is included in the monthly rental rate. Online applications only. Pets welcome.
Showings start date: January 20, 2020
Occupancy availability date: February 1, 2020
For showing appointment, contact Erica Gutierrez with Pathfinder Property Management at 512-541-0305.
Listed with Pathfinder Property Management
Agent: Kimberly Ann Parker
Contact Number: 512-731-7395
Contact Email: kimberly@PathfinderTexas.com
