4009 Eck Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace alarm system

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities alarm system

GORGEOUS VIEWS OF LAKE TRAVIS AT HUDSON BEND - 4 Bedroom Home, 3.5 Bath, 2 Story, Huge Deck, Fireplace, Wooden Floors, Vaulted Ceiling with Wooden Beams in Living Room, Spacious Kitchen With Lots Of Countertop Space, Huge Closets, Tile. Enjoy One Of Kind Views Of Lake Travis At All Times Of The Day - Huge Windows in Living and Dining Area, 3 Large Bedrooms Downstairs Could Be Used as Office or 2nd Living Area, Major make ready about to be completed. MUST SEE PANORAMIC VIEWS!!!!



(RLNE2260939)