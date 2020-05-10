14744 Hornsby Hill Rd.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lake Living Just in Time For Summer!!! - One of a kind! Understated & elegant--perfect weekend getaway w/plenty of room. This home sits well above the current 722'ft building line. Serene site on deepwater portion of the lake opposite Windy Point--wonderful vantage point for watching sailboats. Expansive decks and patios. Private dock. Home has been extensively remodeled with Carrera, Durango steel windows/doors, Lueder's stone entryway w/pergola. Native landscape has been mostly preserved.



(RLNE5635754)