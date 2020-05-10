All apartments in Hudson Bend
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

14744 Hornsby Hill Rd.

14744 Hornsby Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

14744 Hornsby Hill Road, Hudson Bend, TX 78734

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lake Living Just in Time For Summer!!! - One of a kind! Understated & elegant--perfect weekend getaway w/plenty of room. This home sits well above the current 722'ft building line. Serene site on deepwater portion of the lake opposite Windy Point--wonderful vantage point for watching sailboats. Expansive decks and patios. Private dock. Home has been extensively remodeled with Carrera, Durango steel windows/doors, Lueder's stone entryway w/pergola. Native landscape has been mostly preserved.

(RLNE5635754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14744 Hornsby Hill Rd. have any available units?
14744 Hornsby Hill Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson Bend, TX.
Is 14744 Hornsby Hill Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
14744 Hornsby Hill Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14744 Hornsby Hill Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14744 Hornsby Hill Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 14744 Hornsby Hill Rd. offer parking?
No, 14744 Hornsby Hill Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 14744 Hornsby Hill Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14744 Hornsby Hill Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14744 Hornsby Hill Rd. have a pool?
No, 14744 Hornsby Hill Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 14744 Hornsby Hill Rd. have accessible units?
No, 14744 Hornsby Hill Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 14744 Hornsby Hill Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14744 Hornsby Hill Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14744 Hornsby Hill Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14744 Hornsby Hill Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

