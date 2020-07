Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup carpet oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access lobby

Located in the heart of Spring, TX, Wimbledon Apartment Homes sits in a park like setting with mature landscape offering a relaxing setting to call home. This gated apartment community features one, two, and three bedroom pet friendly apartment homes with walk in closets, faux hard wood flooring in select areas and washer/dryer hook-ups in every apartment. We invite you to enjoy our swimming pool, outdoor fire pit, and new gas grilling stations. With easy access to excellent shopping, dining, city parks, and downtown Houston our location is unbeatable.