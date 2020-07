Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed accessible alarm system courtyard game room internet access

At Sierra at Fall Creek, residents discover a wealth of fine interior features and state-of-the-art appliances. This luxurious community of one, two and three-bedroom apartments is near the Sam Houston Tollway, just moments from the local golf course. Come visit Sierra at Fall Creek and tour the finest in apartment living that Humble, Texas has to offer.