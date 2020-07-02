All apartments in Horseshoe Bay
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

907 Hi Circle South

907 Hi Cir S · (512) 731-8669
Location

907 Hi Cir S, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2460 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR SALE OR LEASE !!Looking for a lock/n/leave, almost no yard work, easy-care custom 4B/3BA home in the heart of Horseshoe Bay, steps from the famous Slick Rock Falls & minutes to core Resort amenities? Built in 2019, this beautiful home boasts quality features as energy efficient foam insulation, 2x6 construction, stainless Kitchenaid appliances (including refrigerator), quartz countertops, huge walk-in pantry, and open floor plan. Enjoy morning coffee at the open bar area or cozy breakfast nook, then move to the large dining room for a more formal meal. Entertain guests in the lovely living area with high ceilings and remote controlled fireplace, or move outside to your private patio with outdoor kitchen and wood burning fireplace. A private owner suite features luxurious en-suite bath, large soaking tub, and huge walk in shower.Two guest bedrooms on other side of home share a large well appointed bathroom, and additional fourth bedroom (or office) with ensuite bath provides even more options. Also, a separate built in office space in the hallway provides another workspace for your convenience. Great rental too, currently rented at $3K+/mo. Perfect for a buyer who likes to travel and doesn't like yard work or a high maintenance home. With too many custom features to mention, this home is truly an example of the Horseshoe Bay lifestyle! PURCHASE FOR $475,000 OR LEASE FOR $3,000 PER MONTH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Hi Circle South have any available units?
907 Hi Circle South has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 907 Hi Circle South have?
Some of 907 Hi Circle South's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Hi Circle South currently offering any rent specials?
907 Hi Circle South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Hi Circle South pet-friendly?
No, 907 Hi Circle South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horseshoe Bay.
Does 907 Hi Circle South offer parking?
Yes, 907 Hi Circle South offers parking.
Does 907 Hi Circle South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Hi Circle South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Hi Circle South have a pool?
No, 907 Hi Circle South does not have a pool.
Does 907 Hi Circle South have accessible units?
No, 907 Hi Circle South does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Hi Circle South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 Hi Circle South has units with dishwashers.
Does 907 Hi Circle South have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 Hi Circle South does not have units with air conditioning.
