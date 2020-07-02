907 Hi Circle South

Amenities

FOR SALE OR LEASE !!Looking for a lock/n/leave, almost no yard work, easy-care custom 4B/3BA home in the heart of Horseshoe Bay, steps from the famous Slick Rock Falls & minutes to core Resort amenities? Built in 2019, this beautiful home boasts quality features as energy efficient foam insulation, 2x6 construction, stainless Kitchenaid appliances (including refrigerator), quartz countertops, huge walk-in pantry, and open floor plan. Enjoy morning coffee at the open bar area or cozy breakfast nook, then move to the large dining room for a more formal meal. Entertain guests in the lovely living area with high ceilings and remote controlled fireplace, or move outside to your private patio with outdoor kitchen and wood burning fireplace. A private owner suite features luxurious en-suite bath, large soaking tub, and huge walk in shower.Two guest bedrooms on other side of home share a large well appointed bathroom, and additional fourth bedroom (or office) with ensuite bath provides even more options. Also, a separate built in office space in the hallway provides another workspace for your convenience. Great rental too, currently rented at $3K+/mo. Perfect for a buyer who likes to travel and doesn't like yard work or a high maintenance home. With too many custom features to mention, this home is truly an example of the Horseshoe Bay lifestyle! PURCHASE FOR $475,000 OR LEASE FOR $3,000 PER MONTH.