305 Poker Chip

Amenities

dishwasher pool fireplace

Make yourself at home in this unique condo, in the heart of horseshoe bay. Downstairs living space has a center fireplace surrounded by floor to ceiling windows and sliding glass doors. The interior of the condo holds 2 bedrooms, 2 living areas, and a kitchen with extensive cabinet storage and window into dining area. The master has high, panoramic windows and the bath holds double vanities and oversized designer tile in the shower. Expansive outdoor living areas with views of luscious, mature oak trees.