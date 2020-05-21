All apartments in Horseshoe Bay
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:31 PM

305 Poker Chip

305 Poker Chip · (512) 688-0395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

305 Poker Chip, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 145 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Make yourself at home in this unique condo, in the heart of horseshoe bay. Downstairs living space has a center fireplace surrounded by floor to ceiling windows and sliding glass doors. The interior of the condo holds 2 bedrooms, 2 living areas, and a kitchen with extensive cabinet storage and window into dining area. The master has high, panoramic windows and the bath holds double vanities and oversized designer tile in the shower. Expansive outdoor living areas with views of luscious, mature oak trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Poker Chip have any available units?
305 Poker Chip has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 305 Poker Chip currently offering any rent specials?
305 Poker Chip isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Poker Chip pet-friendly?
No, 305 Poker Chip is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horseshoe Bay.
Does 305 Poker Chip offer parking?
No, 305 Poker Chip does not offer parking.
Does 305 Poker Chip have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Poker Chip does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Poker Chip have a pool?
Yes, 305 Poker Chip has a pool.
Does 305 Poker Chip have accessible units?
No, 305 Poker Chip does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Poker Chip have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Poker Chip has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Poker Chip have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Poker Chip does not have units with air conditioning.
