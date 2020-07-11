All apartments in Horseshoe Bay
1314 Clayton Nolen Drive
1314 Clayton Nolen Drive

1314 Clayton Nolen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Clayton Nolen Drive, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Captivating new construction home in Horseshoe Bay built by Everview Homes! Walk into a wide open floorpan with 35 ft vaulted ceilings in the living room! Enjoy a gorgeous view of the hill country through large picture windows in the living and dining areas. Special features include tongue and groove patio ceilings, walk-in closets in each bedroom, and 8 foot doors throughout. Kitchen provides an oversized kitchen island with granite countertops, a stainless steel under mount sink, a large walk-in pantry and all new stainless steel appliances. Beautifully tiled stand up shower and garden tub in master bath. The garage is 21x21 with windows that let in natural light. This home ensures efficiency with an in wall pest defense system, double pane low E energy saving windows, and a programmable thermostat. Tentative completion before the end of July!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Clayton Nolen Drive have any available units?
1314 Clayton Nolen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horseshoe Bay, TX.
What amenities does 1314 Clayton Nolen Drive have?
Some of 1314 Clayton Nolen Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 Clayton Nolen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Clayton Nolen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Clayton Nolen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1314 Clayton Nolen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horseshoe Bay.
Does 1314 Clayton Nolen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1314 Clayton Nolen Drive offers parking.
Does 1314 Clayton Nolen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Clayton Nolen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Clayton Nolen Drive have a pool?
No, 1314 Clayton Nolen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Clayton Nolen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1314 Clayton Nolen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Clayton Nolen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 Clayton Nolen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 Clayton Nolen Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1314 Clayton Nolen Drive has units with air conditioning.
