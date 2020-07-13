/
apartments with pool
128 Apartments for rent in Hornsby Bend, TX with pool
1 Unit Available
15209 Parrish Lane
15209 Parrish Lane, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1250 sqft
15209 Parrish Lane Available 08/01/20 Very clean updated 3/2/2 house in Austin's Colony - Great 1 story home (built in 2006), 2" blinds, wood laminate flooring, ceiling fans in most rooms, Family room is open to kitchen and breakfast area.
44 Units Available
Govalle
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,295
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1280 sqft
Experience the best of Austin living at The Guthrie.
64 Units Available
Montopolis
East Vue Ranch Apartments
460 Bastrop Hwy SB, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,410
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1375 sqft
East Vue Ranch Apartments is the new relaxed and friendly premier Austin community, just Southeast of Downtown.
35 Units Available
Riverside
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,363
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1134 sqft
Apartment home community located close to I-35, downtown Austin and East 6th Street. Variety of floor plans with one and two bedrooms. Community has a fitness center, two pools and a rooftop terrace.
23 Units Available
Creekstone
8054 Exchange Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1130 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments include 9-foot ceilings, private patios and more. Amenities like swimming pool, gym and dog park all on site. Close to I-35 and less than 15 minute from downtown Austin.
10 Units Available
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
972 sqft
Located near the intersection of Highway 183 and Manor Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers, central heat and air, volleyball courts, a fitness center, swimming pool, and spa.
23 Units Available
Cherrywood
Elan East
2900 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,312
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,498
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
1140 sqft
Located close to Airport and East Martin Luther King Jr boulevards. Apartments have private laundry facilities, a balcony, and a functional kitchen with stainless steel fridge and range. Pool, gym and clubhouse available.
14 Units Available
Windsor Hills
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
960 sqft
When you make your home at The Plaza at Windsor Hills, you’ll experience quality, comfortable apartment living without compromising on location.
37 Units Available
Mueller
AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,459
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1126 sqft
Close to Mueller Lake Park, Northwest Greenway, I-35, Dell Children's Medical Center, Thinkery, HEB, and Mueller Market District. Nearby Schools: Maplewood Elementary, Kealing Middle School, and McCallum High. Pet-friendly apartments, bike storage, extra deep stainless sinks, ground floor retail.
32 Units Available
Riverside
Mariposa Flats
1901 Mariposa Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,050
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
570 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mariposa Flats in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
19 Units Available
Pecan Springs Springdale
RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at RARE Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
25 Units Available
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,190
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1447 sqft
Just off I-35 and close to Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park with attached garages, chef's kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, along with poolside gourmet grilling area, Wi-Fi lounge and sun-deck, and drive-thru mail kiosk.
57 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,306
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1293 sqft
Close to Lady Bird Lake and minutes from downtown Austin. Gorgeous apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents have use of a pool, community garden and games room.
62 Units Available
Riverside
AMLI South Shore
1620 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,540
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1196 sqft
Close to Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, Lady Bird Lake, Norwood Tract Dog Park. Nearby Schools: St. Edward's University, Univ. of Texas, Travis Heights Elementary, Austin High, and Martin Middle School. On-site retail and restaurants, on-site UT Shuttle and Cap Metro.
86 Units Available
Rosewood
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$961
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1202 sqft
Near rail access and close to all amenities. Residences have in-unit laundry, all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dog grooming area and dog park. Cats are also allowed. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
21 Units Available
East Cesar Chavez
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,465
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1069 sqft
Timeless living meets stylish design in these apartments that have an 84 walkscore. Impress guests with unique hardwood flooring, granite counters, and spacious patio or balcony. Or, relax at the pool or coffee bar.
14 Units Available
Riverside
Mesh 1 Apartments
2101 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,305
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1023 sqft
Ideal location near I-35, the Colorado River and plenty of conveniences. Stunning, modern design throughout the property includes apartment interiors: in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and more. Car charging stations included.
6 Units Available
Windsor Park
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable designer touches are standard in all of our apartment homes.
27 Units Available
Mueller
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,622
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,318
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments in the master-planned community of Mueller Aldrich St. Amenities include a maker workshop area, a tech lounge, courtyards with fireplaces and grills, a resort pool with cabanas and a pet spa.
33 Units Available
East Cesar Chavez
Residences At Saltillo
1211 East 5th Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,658
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
1245 sqft
Currently offering 2 MONTHS FREE Rent! *Select units only! Our office is open and we are accepting tours by appointment only! We are also available to assist you virtually during our regular business hours!Welcome to Residences at Saltillo, East
28 Units Available
Central East Austin
AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,726
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1336 sqft
Close to I-35, Texas State Cemetery, Waterloo Neighborhood Park, and Texas Capitol. Nearby Schools: Blackshear Elementary, Kealing Middle School, Johnston High, and University Medical Center Brackenridge. Marble bathroom countertops, oversized garden tubs, and 9' ceilings.
18 Units Available
MLK-183
Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1089 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown Capitol Center. Unit amenities include dishwasher, patio/balcony and washer/dryer hookup. Residents have access to gym, playground, pool, on-site laundry and internet.
40 Units Available
Riverside
South Shore
2005 Willow Creek Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$910
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
933 sqft
Pet friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from downtown. Easy access to I-35, shopping, dining, entertainment. Modern kitchens with granite counters, on-site laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, business center, fitness room, internet cafe, trash valet.
15 Units Available
Riverside
Ovation
2425 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,138
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1042 sqft
Cozy homes with large bedrooms and vertical blinds. Property highlights include a clubhouse, resort-style pool, and fitness center. By I-35 and bus stops along East Riverside Drive. Near Mabel Davis District Park.
