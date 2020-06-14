Apartment List
111 Apartments for rent in Hornsby Bend, TX with hardwood floors

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
15209 Parrish Lane
15209 Parrish Lane, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1250 sqft
15209 Parrish Lane Available 08/01/20 Very clean updated 3/2/2 house in Austin's Colony - Great 1 story home (built in 2006), 2" blinds, wood laminate flooring, ceiling fans in most rooms, Family room is open to kitchen and breakfast area.
Results within 5 miles of Hornsby Bend

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
18221 Flathead Drive
18221 Flat Head Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1332 sqft
Adorable family home in Manor available immediately for move-in. Built in 2006. Just updated with new carpet throughout, fresh paint in the whole house, and updated light fixtures. Cute kitchen with dark cabinets and wood plank floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
14104 Briar Creek Loop
14104 Briarcreek Loop, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1332 sqft
Adorable home ready for a new family! Move-in ready. Laminate wood floors downstairs, open living spaces downstairs, pets allows, great neighborhood!
Results within 10 miles of Hornsby Bend
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Montopolis
129 Units Available
Aura Riverside
6107 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,410
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1465 sqft
Located in Austin’s eclectic Eastside, Aura Riverside captures the magnetic, spirited and intangible energy of the capital city.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Pleasant Valley
16 Units Available
Edison
4711 East Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,299
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1195 sqft
Come and discover the very best at Edison. Enhanced by its lush landscaping and modern styling, Edison offers beautiful apartment living close to downtown Austin, Texas.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Montopolis
68 Units Available
East Vue Ranch Apartments
460 Bastrop Hwy SB, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1375 sqft
East Vue Ranch Apartments is the new relaxed and friendly premier Austin community, just Southeast of Downtown.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
48 Units Available
Ascent North
12001 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1630 sqft
Immaculate apartments in a leafy community, just over from Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park. Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern interiors. Swimming pool, fitness center and media room.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Riverside
43 Units Available
RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,302
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,654
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
1271 sqft
A stylish home near the riverfront and the area's best trails. Each home features custom interiors with a walk-in closet, wood-style flooring, high ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. Pool-side cabanas and soundproof jam studio.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
East Cesar Chavez
24 Units Available
Corazon
1000 E 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,555
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1002 sqft
Stylish community just minutes from I-35 and the best of Austin. High-end amenities that include a rooftop deck and dramatic skyline views. Walkscore of 91, with interiors that feature granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Central East Austin
30 Units Available
Eleven
811 E 11th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,395
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1129 sqft
Close to the Interregional Highway, Loft Park, and Waller Creek. Units have oversized, energy efficient windows, water-saving fixtures, and 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a resident recycling program, indoor/outdoor rooftop deck with Downtown and Capitol views, cyber lounge, bike repair workshop and storage, and shaded dog park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Parker Lane
13 Units Available
Ellie
2900 Sunridge Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1130 sqft
Modern apartments have arched doorways and built-in bookshelves. Large kitchens feature granite counters. Community amenities include a swimming pool and a fitness center. Located near the County Club Creek Greenbelt.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Upper Boggy Creek
3 Units Available
Volume 1
2506 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$899
378 sqft
Classic apartments near Cherrywood dining and shops. Convenient to Campbell Elementary and Alamo Park. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Car charging, coffee bar, courtyard and more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Riverside
32 Units Available
Mariposa Flats
1901 Mariposa Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,050
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,408
570 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mariposa Flats in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Pecan Springs Springdale
11 Units Available
RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at RARE Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:13pm
28 Units Available
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1447 sqft
Just off I-35 and close to Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park with attached garages, chef's kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, along with poolside gourmet grilling area, Wi-Fi lounge and sun-deck, and drive-thru mail kiosk.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
33 Units Available
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1448 sqft
Luxury homes in northeast Austin with easy access to shopping, outdoor activities and major highways. Resort-style pool, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Sprawling apartments with kitchen pantries and in-home washer-dryers.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Cherrywood
26 Units Available
Elan East
2900 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,397
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1140 sqft
Located close to Airport and East Martin Luther King Jr boulevards. Apartments have private laundry facilities, a balcony, and a functional kitchen with stainless steel fridge and range. Pool, gym and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
Windsor Park
6 Units Available
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable designer touches are standard in all of our apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
$
Central East Austin
23 Units Available
AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,464
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1336 sqft
Close to I-35, Texas State Cemetery, Waterloo Neighborhood Park, and Texas Capitol. Nearby Schools: Blackshear Elementary, Kealing Middle School, Johnston High, and University Medical Center Brackenridge. Marble bathroom countertops, oversized garden tubs, and 9' ceilings.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
Pleasant Valley
59 Units Available
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,343
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,508
1309 sqft
Close to Lady Bird Lake and minutes from downtown Austin. Gorgeous apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents have use of a pool, community garden and games room.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Hancock
31 Units Available
River Oaks
3001 Medical Arts St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,281
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
1162 sqft
Fabulous views near Eastwoods Park. Larger patios and balconies. Pet-friendly apartments. Washer/dryer hookup, updated ovens and refrigerator, and on-site laundry provided. Lots of parking. Open layouts with modern looks.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
$
Riverside
64 Units Available
AMLI South Shore
1620 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,515
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1196 sqft
Close to Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, Lady Bird Lake, Norwood Tract Dog Park. Nearby Schools: St. Edward's University, Univ. of Texas, Travis Heights Elementary, Austin High, and Martin Middle School. On-site retail and restaurants, on-site UT Shuttle and Cap Metro.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
Riverside
10 Units Available
Mesh 1 Apartments
2101 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,245
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1023 sqft
Ideal location near I-35, the Colorado River and plenty of conveniences. Stunning, modern design throughout the property includes apartment interiors: in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and more. Car charging stations included.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
East Cesar Chavez
3 Units Available
Indie
1630 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$994
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
492 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature quartz countertops, luxury murphy bed and wood style flooring. Community has a fitness center, clubhouse and open-air lobby. Located close to Vintage Heart Cafe, Stretch Yoga and Redbird Pilates.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hornsby Bend, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hornsby Bend renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

