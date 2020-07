Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom home in Austins Colony. The home features an open floor plan with wood flooring throughout, a spacious kitchen with breakfast area and bay windows, and fenced in backyard. All the bedrooms are located upstairs and the master bedroom ensuite is equipped with a garden tub and separate standing shower. Centrally located with easy access to HWY 130, HWY 71 and just 20 minutes to downtown Austin!



(RLNE5655813)