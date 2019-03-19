3410 Wickham Ln

Amenities

We are offering rental of a cozy extra bedroom in our spacious 2100 sq ft home. Includes access to all shared spaces including a shared guest bathroom, very well-equipped kitchen, living room w/entertainment center, backyard, etc. Our house is conveniently located in east Austin, right off the 130 toll, so you can quickly get to wherever you need to go! Our house is bordered by a gorgeous green belt, just a 10 minute walk to fun activities like fishing, hiking and canoeing on the Colorado River.



My boyfriend and I purchased our house together just over a year ago. Two close friends of ours have been renting our extra bedrooms since we moved in. However, one is moving away in January, and we are looking for someone to take his place. We aren't just looking for a tenant, we are looking for someone to be part of our little millennial family, someone who doesn't mind helping out around the house in exchange for the lowest rate possible each month. We split all bills 4 ways no extra fees.

No Pets Allowed



