Hornsby Bend, TX
3410 Wickham Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3410 Wickham Ln

3410 Wickham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3410 Wickham Lane, Hornsby Bend, TX 78725

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Renting extra bedroom in my home - friendly people - Property Id: 93232

We are offering rental of a cozy extra bedroom in our spacious 2100 sq ft home. Includes access to all shared spaces including a shared guest bathroom, very well-equipped kitchen, living room w/entertainment center, backyard, etc. Our house is conveniently located in east Austin, right off the 130 toll, so you can quickly get to wherever you need to go! Our house is bordered by a gorgeous green belt, just a 10 minute walk to fun activities like fishing, hiking and canoeing on the Colorado River.

My boyfriend and I purchased our house together just over a year ago. Two close friends of ours have been renting our extra bedrooms since we moved in. However, one is moving away in January, and we are looking for someone to take his place. We aren't just looking for a tenant, we are looking for someone to be part of our little millennial family, someone who doesn't mind helping out around the house in exchange for the lowest rate possible each month. We split all bills 4 ways no extra fees.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93232
Property Id 93232

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4606442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

