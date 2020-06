Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Homeon a Corner Lot with close proximity to the Elem. & Middle Schools, Parks, the Airport, & Downtown. Laminatefloors at entry, living, and dining areas. Ceramic tile in all the wet areas. Master w spacious walk-in shower, doublevanities, and large closet. Kitchen windows to backyard; Bay window at dining; Indoor Utilities, garage dooropener, & fireplace. Available for quick move in.