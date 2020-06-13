3410 Wimbledon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court game room parking playground pool media room tennis court volleyball court

Search 3410 Wimbledon in Youtube! Beautiful Highland village home, walk 3 houses down to the community pool! Great floor plan has downstairs master & study. 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths upstairs with spacious gameroom. The large kitchen is a chef's dream! Double oven, gas range, huge sink, & tons of counter space. Upstairs living is a perfect game or media room, or another home office! Large patio, and lots of room in the backyard for fun & entertaining! This home has fresh grey tone paint & carpet, high ceilings & beautiful natural light in every single room. Castlewood amenities include tennis, basketball, & volleyball courts, soccer fields, parks & playgrounds! Pets considered case by case.