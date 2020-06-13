3410 Wimbledon Drive

Amenities
Search 3410 Wimbledon in Youtube! Beautiful Highland village home, walk 3 houses down to the community pool! Great floor plan has downstairs master & study. 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths upstairs with spacious gameroom. The large kitchen is a chef's dream! Double oven, gas range, huge sink, & tons of counter space. Upstairs living is a perfect game or media room, or another home office! Large patio, and lots of room in the backyard for fun & entertaining! This home has fresh grey tone paint & carpet, high ceilings & beautiful natural light in every single room. Castlewood amenities include tennis, basketball, & volleyball courts, soccer fields, parks & playgrounds! Pets considered case by case.