Highland Village, TX
3410 Wimbledon Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:00 AM

3410 Wimbledon Drive

3410 Wimbledon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3410 Wimbledon Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
game room
parking
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Search 3410 Wimbledon in Youtube! Beautiful Highland village home, walk 3 houses down to the community pool! Great floor plan has downstairs master & study. 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths upstairs with spacious gameroom. The large kitchen is a chef's dream! Double oven, gas range, huge sink, & tons of counter space. Upstairs living is a perfect game or media room, or another home office! Large patio, and lots of room in the backyard for fun & entertaining! This home has fresh grey tone paint & carpet, high ceilings & beautiful natural light in every single room. Castlewood amenities include tennis, basketball, & volleyball courts, soccer fields, parks & playgrounds! Pets considered case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 Wimbledon Drive have any available units?
3410 Wimbledon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 3410 Wimbledon Drive have?
Some of 3410 Wimbledon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 Wimbledon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Wimbledon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 Wimbledon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3410 Wimbledon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3410 Wimbledon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3410 Wimbledon Drive offers parking.
Does 3410 Wimbledon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 Wimbledon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 Wimbledon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3410 Wimbledon Drive has a pool.
Does 3410 Wimbledon Drive have accessible units?
No, 3410 Wimbledon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 Wimbledon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3410 Wimbledon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3410 Wimbledon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3410 Wimbledon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

