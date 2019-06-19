All apartments in Highland Village
313 Tanglewood Lane

313 Tanglewood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

313 Tanglewood Ln, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large living area with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Both kitchen and master bedroom open out onto a wonderful covered porch. Updated baths. The garage is heated and cooled with indoor, outdoor carpet and can be used as a garage or additional gameroom. This garage addition adds 420 sq feet of space that is not included in the square footage. Excellent Schools. One dog allowed at owner's discretion, no puppies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

