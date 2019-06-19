313 Tanglewood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large living area with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Both kitchen and master bedroom open out onto a wonderful covered porch. Updated baths. The garage is heated and cooled with indoor, outdoor carpet and can be used as a garage or additional gameroom. This garage addition adds 420 sq feet of space that is not included in the square footage. Excellent Schools. One dog allowed at owner's discretion, no puppies.