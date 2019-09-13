2545 Glen Ridge Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautifully updated home in Highland Shores just minutes for community pool and tennis courts. YARD CARE INCLUDED! Updated with new paint, new carpet and flooring throughout. KIT has new granite counter tops, new gas stove, new dishwasher. Fridge included. 4th BR adjoins MBR, can be used as nursery, home office or private sitting area. MBA has sep tub and shower, dual sinks, walk in closet. Quiet, shady backyard with storage building. Quick access to Long Prairie Rd, Highland Village and Flower Mound shopping district. Sought after Flower Mound schools. Up to 2 small dogs with $300 per pet non-refundable pet fee. Must submit photo of pet and owner with application. NO CATS. NO SMOKING IN HOUSE OR GARAGE.