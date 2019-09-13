All apartments in Highland Village
Find more places like 2545 Glen Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland Village, TX
/
2545 Glen Ridge Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:09 AM

2545 Glen Ridge Drive

2545 Glen Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2545 Glen Ridge Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077
Highland Shores

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautifully updated home in Highland Shores just minutes for community pool and tennis courts. YARD CARE INCLUDED! Updated with new paint, new carpet and flooring throughout. KIT has new granite counter tops, new gas stove, new dishwasher. Fridge included. 4th BR adjoins MBR, can be used as nursery, home office or private sitting area. MBA has sep tub and shower, dual sinks, walk in closet. Quiet, shady backyard with storage building. Quick access to Long Prairie Rd, Highland Village and Flower Mound shopping district. Sought after Flower Mound schools. Up to 2 small dogs with $300 per pet non-refundable pet fee. Must submit photo of pet and owner with application. NO CATS. NO SMOKING IN HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2545 Glen Ridge Drive have any available units?
2545 Glen Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 2545 Glen Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2545 Glen Ridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2545 Glen Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2545 Glen Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545 Glen Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2545 Glen Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2545 Glen Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2545 Glen Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2545 Glen Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2545 Glen Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545 Glen Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2545 Glen Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 2545 Glen Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2545 Glen Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2545 Glen Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2545 Glen Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2545 Glen Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2545 Glen Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHickory Creek, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXLittle Elm, TXSouthlake, TXThe Colony, TX
Coppell, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TXFarmers Branch, TXProsper, TXAubrey, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAddison, TXSanger, TXCelina, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District