214 Scenic Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Renovated home on Lake lot with spectacular lake view and surrounded by trees! Lots of windows and decks to enjoy nature. Escape from busy life to relax! Home offers 3bed+2baths+2carports. Stylish renovated kitchen w ALL NEW 42”cabinets, soft close drawers, white quartz Counter tops, SS appliances, back splash. Lower level bathroom has been completely renovated. It offers ALL NEW cabinets, shower enclosure, frame-less glass door, faucet and plumbing, sink vanity, light fixture, Porcelain tile, mirror,accessories. 2nd bathroom also updated. NEW HVAC system! New washer, dryer & refrigerator avail. Exemplary schools! Near to upscale The Shops at Highland Village & restaurants. Close to Doubletree & Lakeside park.