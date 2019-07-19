All apartments in Highland Village
Find more places like 214 Scenic Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland Village, TX
/
214 Scenic Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:55 AM

214 Scenic Drive

214 Scenic Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

214 Scenic Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Renovated home on Lake lot with spectacular lake view and surrounded by trees! Lots of windows and decks to enjoy nature. Escape from busy life to relax! Home offers 3bed+2baths+2carports. Stylish renovated kitchen w ALL NEW 42”cabinets, soft close drawers, white quartz Counter tops, SS appliances, back splash. Lower level bathroom has been completely renovated. It offers ALL NEW cabinets, shower enclosure, frame-less glass door, faucet and plumbing, sink vanity, light fixture, Porcelain tile, mirror,accessories. 2nd bathroom also updated. NEW HVAC system! New washer, dryer & refrigerator avail. Exemplary schools! Near to upscale The Shops at Highland Village & restaurants. Close to Doubletree & Lakeside park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Scenic Drive have any available units?
214 Scenic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 214 Scenic Drive have?
Some of 214 Scenic Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Scenic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
214 Scenic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Scenic Drive pet-friendly?
No, 214 Scenic Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 214 Scenic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 214 Scenic Drive offers parking.
Does 214 Scenic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 Scenic Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Scenic Drive have a pool?
No, 214 Scenic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 214 Scenic Drive have accessible units?
No, 214 Scenic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Scenic Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Scenic Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Scenic Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 214 Scenic Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHickory Creek, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXLittle Elm, TXSouthlake, TXThe Colony, TX
Coppell, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TXFarmers Branch, TXProsper, TXAubrey, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAddison, TXSanger, TXCelina, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District