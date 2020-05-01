All apartments in Highland Village
Find more places like 121 Lake W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland Village, TX
/
121 Lake W
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:38 AM

121 Lake W

121 Lake Vis W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

121 Lake Vis W, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Come and see this adorable 3 bed 2 bath home nestled away in the amazingly quiet Highland Village, TX community. This home boasts Hardwood & Ceramic tile flooring. Warm carpeted bedrooms. Crown molding, decorative lighting, sound system wiring, beautiful updated kitchen with newer granite counter-tops & gorgeous tiled backslash. Upgraded bathrooms w stunning tiled showers and counter-tops. French doors to the backyard off master suite & breakfast nook. Stunning wooden covered patio complete with a ceiling fan and a skylight that is perfect for entertaining. For even more outdoor relaxing activities the backyard features an in-ground fire pit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Lake W have any available units?
121 Lake W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 121 Lake W have?
Some of 121 Lake W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Lake W currently offering any rent specials?
121 Lake W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Lake W pet-friendly?
No, 121 Lake W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 121 Lake W offer parking?
Yes, 121 Lake W offers parking.
Does 121 Lake W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Lake W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Lake W have a pool?
No, 121 Lake W does not have a pool.
Does 121 Lake W have accessible units?
No, 121 Lake W does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Lake W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Lake W has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Lake W have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Lake W does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHickory Creek, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXLittle Elm, TXSouthlake, TXThe Colony, TX
Coppell, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TXFarmers Branch, TXProsper, TXAubrey, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAddison, TXSanger, TXCelina, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District