121 Lake W

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Come and see this adorable 3 bed 2 bath home nestled away in the amazingly quiet Highland Village, TX community. This home boasts Hardwood & Ceramic tile flooring. Warm carpeted bedrooms. Crown molding, decorative lighting, sound system wiring, beautiful updated kitchen with newer granite counter-tops & gorgeous tiled backslash. Upgraded bathrooms w stunning tiled showers and counter-tops. French doors to the backyard off master suite & breakfast nook. Stunning wooden covered patio complete with a ceiling fan and a skylight that is perfect for entertaining. For even more outdoor relaxing activities the backyard features an in-ground fire pit.