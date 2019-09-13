109 Brookdale Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming Home in Clearwater Estates in the sought after community of Highland Village. Enjoy relaxing on the screen porch in a very quiet neighborhood. Large lush lawn and big shade trees. New carpet installed July 2019. Nail down wood floors, granite, stainless appliances! Well maintained, clean and ready today! Couple block stroll to the lake. Lovely area! Move in ready! Close to dining, trails, shopping, parks and Lake Lewisville! Tenant to verify schools. Income requirements verifiable, employment history, copy of DL or photo ID, no prior evictions, references, background check. No pets.