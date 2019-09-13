All apartments in Highland Village
Home
/
Highland Village, TX
/
109 Brookdale Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:09 AM

109 Brookdale Drive

109 Brookdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

109 Brookdale Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Home in Clearwater Estates in the sought after community of Highland Village. Enjoy relaxing on the screen porch in a very quiet neighborhood. Large lush lawn and big shade trees. New carpet installed July 2019. Nail down wood floors, granite, stainless appliances! Well maintained, clean and ready today! Couple block stroll to the lake. Lovely area! Move in ready! Close to dining, trails, shopping, parks and Lake Lewisville! Tenant to verify schools. Income requirements verifiable, employment history, copy of DL or photo ID, no prior evictions, references, background check. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Brookdale Drive have any available units?
109 Brookdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 109 Brookdale Drive have?
Some of 109 Brookdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Brookdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Brookdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Brookdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 109 Brookdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 109 Brookdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 109 Brookdale Drive offers parking.
Does 109 Brookdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Brookdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Brookdale Drive have a pool?
No, 109 Brookdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 Brookdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 Brookdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Brookdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Brookdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Brookdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Brookdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

